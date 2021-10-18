Nigeria music sensation, Soft’s trajectory in the music industry is one ridden with lots of trials and seemingly insurmountable odds.

Like every other kid born in the late ’90s, Soft’s dream began in a time where the Nigerian Society did not have a lot of faith in the kind of success that emerges from exploring creative arts such as music.

Disbelief in the possibility of it working out, disapproval of his decision to make music due to the lifestyle perceived as immoral supposedly attached to the career path, and/or even more personal remarks targeted at the artist himself seemed to make up the majority of “encouragements” he was berated with.

Soft, however, rose above all the negative energy and pushed harder at creating music leading up to his timely breakthrough in 2017. The release of his debut single “Tattoo” that year set a chain of events in motion that ultimately translate into a spur in his growth curve as an artist. “The process so far has been a life-changing experience. Learning more about myself, mastering my craft, and understanding the music business really opened my eyes to great opportunities” he said in an informal interview. Also stating that the warmth and love from fans and enthusiasts whenever he climbs a stage is a feeling he can not place alongside any other and is what makes a significant portion of his zeal to keep going.

He describes his next project “Vibrations” as a reflection of a person’s emotional state. The controversy surrounding if he refers to a particular person’s emotional state(a muse) or a generalized adaptation of a person’s emotional state still remains unclear as of now, but he promises it will become satisfyingly obvious as we all journey with him down the road to”VIBRATIONS”