By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday aka Cross, has sparked reactions online after his nude video goes viral on SnapChat.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur from Anambra was said to have mistakenly posted it on his snapchat.

The video showed him [email protected], his tattoos and manhood were on display, and it came with the writing ‘shower time’.

The video has been taken down, Vanguard gathered.

However, social media users have since been reacting to the viral video in different ways.

While unpopular opinion suggests the nude video was posted on purpose, others expressed their disappointment.

See some of the reactions below;

@World179: “Cross has crossed the line.”

@BUBU_CESC: “Cross once said don’t expect him to change himself now that he is well known. Guy said he used to do snap chats of almost everything he does, so why are we surprised now🤷🏾‍♀️”

@dengematics: “How can it be a mistake. Everyone just acting daft. Which mistake. Trust million will start running around searching for it.”

@mpulumma: “I’m not even his sister but I’m so furious Cross wtf was that #bbnaija.“

@Wavy_mogul: “Cross talk say no be only Maria go tren nah. Him too gas dey high table.”

@niftyfrex: “I think leaked nudes and videos is the new flame in Nigeria.”

@gudgaalriri: “Cross has been on SnapChat for years and has 100k followers but he never posted his nude until after BBN and people are saying he was sending it to someone; it’s either intentional or he was drunk. He could never be sending it to someone cos he is a SnapChat genius #BBNaija.”

@Hawau_Arewa: “Cross has crossed the line and he must carry his cross alone.”

