Nigerian Millionaire, Philanthropist and Delta State Lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, celebrates his birthday today.

At the time of filing this reports, Osanebi is currently trending on the microblogging platform Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others with lots of birthday wishes from fans, friends, family and constituents.

His constituents, friends/family, associates and fans from Ndokwa land of Delta State and across the world, have gathered in thier numbers and colours to celebrate thier own.

Youth groups , women groups, business associates and soci- political organisations have pitched tents in various locations of Ndokwa nation, across Delta State, Portharcourt, Atlanta, Lagos, London etc, to celebrate their brother, friend, leader, associate and benefactor.

The lawmaker and oil magnet who’s birthday celebration started days before now, took to his social media handle this morning to call on friends and associates to rejoice with him as he marks his birthday.

He wrote: “Another October 7th !”

“The grace of God comes into the soul, as the morning sun into the world; first a dawning; then a light; and at last the sun in his full and excellent brightness !”

“I have been engraced again to see yet another year. Join me to thank God some more …for am a definition of his grace!”

Meanwhile the social media is agog with birthday wishes for the Empowerment Master and grassroots mobilizer since he dropped the message about 9:00 am.

“@Obi_Cubana: happy birthday my friend and my brother @i am_otunba02A good man, a youth leader and a philanthropist of our time! We celebrate you today as always ! More life brother, more blessings Odogwu”

“@ iam_emoney 1 happy birthday my blood “

@iam_KCEE: happy birthday my brother and friend…

@Nedokonkwo:…I am here to wish you happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead. I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you, guide you

“@stanel: happy birthday my dear friend, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi. As you grow in age so shall you grow in grace in the name of Jesus. Of your lifting, of your prosperity there shall be no end in the name of Jesus. Happy birthday i wish you all the best with God’s blessings. Enjoy your day”.

Others include Dr.Chima Anyaso and wife and a host of others that sent in thier birthday wishes in writing and others in video .

Politicians, CEOs, comedians and other prominent persons also wrote the former Deputy Speaker, wishing him well in his birthday.

From Ashaka to Aboh, Beneku to Kwale, Obiaruku, Umutu and some other communities of Ndokwa Land, the effect of the celebration is palpable.

Ashaka in Ndokwa East always assume the “head quaters” of the celebration, every year , with various support groups, youth groups collaborating to make a statement.

The celebrations according to Osanebi’s Media Assistant, Agbanashi Obinne; is in recognision of God’s faithfulness and a life of impart

Others visit orphanage homes, prisons and other less privileged individuals in the society in other to send the joy of the season to thier souls.

The hospitals are nor left out. Special features of the celebration include: feeding of patients, outright payment and subsequent discharge of stranded patients from hospitals.