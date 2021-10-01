.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN has trained hundreds of people registered with 16 different Cooperative Societies in Borno state on Agric- Businesses.

The Cooperative Society groups include; Borno Cassava Farmers, Amana Rice and Wheat Farmers, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Molai among others are to recieve a Take- Off Grants of N288,750.

Presenting Certificates to participants at the end of the 6-Day intensive training which took place at the Women Development Centre in Maiduguri, the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Umaru Radda, represented by one of the Directors at the agency, Hajiya Fatima Shuaibu congratulated the beneficiaries who are to be given Certificates and a grants to enable them improve upon their agricultural and other small scale businesses for economic self sufficiency.

Dr Radda noted that more than 1,000 Cooperative Societies are existing in Borno, but SMEDAN had to select only 16 for this training, as is going to be a continuous process.

” I congratulated all of you who have benefited from this ttaining. You are to be given Certificates and a grants to enable you improve upon your agricultural and other small scale businesses for economic self -sufficiency.

“Government is doing its best in giving grants to empower the people, you should utilize these take off grants for the purpose intended.” He stated.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, representatives of Business Organization in Borno state, Alhaji Muhammadu Ngoshe thanked SMEDAN and the Resource Persons for taking them into various skills of doing Agric-Business, and pledged to utilize the knowldege gained improve their business through judicious utilization of the grants.

He recalled that the menace of insurgency, Covid-19 and natural disasters have contributed in killing most of their businesses, adding that this intervention will assist in reviving their economic fortune and means of livelihood.

