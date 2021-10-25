By Gabriel Olawale

Sir Hillary Beckles has arrived Nigeria for the 7th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity.

The conference, taking place at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, from 27th – 29th October, 2021, is organized by Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET Africa) in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Sir Hillary Beckles, who is Vice Chancellor, The University of the West Indies, is the lead speaker at the conference with the theme: “Universal Approach to Addressing Biosecurity Threats – Genomic Intelligence and Vaccines”.

While noting that “all is set for the conference”, the Chief Operating Officer of GET Africa, Dr. Ayodotun Bobadoye, said apart from Sir Hillary Beckles, other experts from across the globe who have also arrived Lagos and who will be speaking at include Prof. Akin Abayomi, Hon. Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; Prof. Charles Wiysonge, Epidemiologist & Vaccinologist, South African Cochrane Centre, South Africa; Prof. Christian Happi, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics, Redeemers’ University, Ede, Nigeria; Dr. Vallierie Oriol Matthieu, Global Medical Affairs Lead, Vaccines Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, Netherlands; Dr Sam Ujewe, Senior Research Ethics Advisor, Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Others are Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Ibadan; Dr. M. Th. Mayrthofer, Head of ELSI Services & Research BBMRIERIC, Austria; Pasquela De Blaiso, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Engineering SRL (ISENET), Milan, Italy; Prof. Alan Christoffels, Director of the South African National Bioinformatics Institute; Prof. Abiodun Denoloye, Professor of Applied Entomolgy, Lagos State University; Dr Tom Rausch, Communication Expert, Minstere de la Sainte Luxembourg University and. Dr Ayodotun Bobadoye, Chief Operating Officer, Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium among many other important personalities.

Concluding, Dr. Bobadoye noted that www.getafrica.org/events/conference-2021 remains the official website for the registration.