By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising 22 years-old hip-hop artiste, Favour Ikemefuna, has flaunted his new tattoo as a symbol of artistic freedom, expression, and rebellion.

The artiste, whose stage name is Favi, launched into music in 2015. And since then he continues to give music his best shot.

However, in a recent interview with entertainment journalists in Lagos, the Gidi Boy crooner unconsciously switched to brag about his love for tattoos.

“Just like I express myself easily with music, I express my feelings towards life with tattoos,” he said.

The artiste reminisced about the first markings he ever got. “The first tattoo on my left hand is my native name, Chukwuedu, which means God leads.”

The second, he said with a grin, is an emblem of the cross on his left arm. The one at the back of his left arm are the four elements of nature: “Air, water, fire, and earth”.

The artistes prides his other tattoos like the Ying Yang symbol, the love shape, and a sign of peace above his waist.

“The one on my stomach is the Gidi Boy tattoo”, which is the title of his EP to be unleashed next year.

Despite how much music and tattoos give his that soothing relief, Favi remains perturbed about oppression in the land, which is the reason he got a tattoo of peace.

“Let’s purge ourselves of that slave master mentality, where we take advantage of the fact that we got power or in a position in power only to prosecute the people we are supposed to lead,” he bemoaned.

Although the hip-hop Afroswing singer said although none will through the ladder down for you to climb in the entertainment industry, he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Yes,” he admitted, “It is sad that things are getting worse in the entertainment industry; people won’t help you. And even when they do it’s always for their benefits.

“If you got money as a newbie artiste then they will roll with and patronise you. As much as this is the reality of the industry, I believe there are a few out there who won’t thread that path.”