By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the new Electoral Act Amendment Bill because it will be one of the things that would be recorded for him as an achievement.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who gave the advice Wednesday in Makurdi commended the Senate for recanting its earlier position on the bill after listening to the views and wishes of Nigerians on the matter.

Dr. Pogu said, “Mr. President should summarily sign the bill, because that is the view and the will of the people. The Senate has after an initial mistake listened to the people, they heard the views of Nigerians and they have acted accordingly by approving and passing a bill which contains electronic transfer of election results from the polling stations.

“Not only that they have also gone ahead to say that we should adopt direct primaries which is the right way to go. So that the people’s voice and choice will always be there. It will not be what the money bags will just buy.

“So these are very good developments that are going to advance our democracy and the view of the people. So Mr. President should act likewise and quickly sign the bill into law so that we can start moving ahead and move our democracy forward; and Nigerians will hail him for that.

“He has made so many mistakes, we wouldn’t want him to delay. 2023 is not too far away but there is an ample chance and time for him to be able to do the needful so that before we go into 2023 all the loopholes that have been impeding on our electoral process will be corrected.

“So the advise is Mr. President please sign that bill immediately so that we can move forward. And again it is going to be one of the things that will be recorded for him as an achievement. Especially when you consider that everything concerning him these days have been negative and negative. He should do this one and have a positive to his credit.”