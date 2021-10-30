Samson Siasia

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has urged the Bayelsa Queens female handball team to remain focussed in their remaining matches at the ongoing 2021 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

Siasia, who is from Bayelsa, turned up at the league’s venue at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday to spur the Bayelsa Queens on.

“Handball is also sports, and so I came to support my state team. I came to encourage and support the state team in their games.

“I heard that Bayelsa Queens are playing this evening and I came to encourage them so that they will do better in their game.

“I’m known to be a football player and a coach. But on hearing that a Bayelsa team is playing and we are not many in the state, I came to encourage the team,” he told journalists.

The former Super Eagles forward however said he was not satisfied with the performance of the team.

“I’m not satisfied with the performance of the team with what I have watched, even though the game is still going on.

“But if they lost 9-15 in the first half, they can come back in the second half to take the lead,” he said.

Siasia added that the team needed to work hard to win their remaining games in the league.

Baylesa Queens finally lost 20-32 to Edo Dynamos in what was their sixth game in the 10-team female category of the competition.

Bayelsa Queens, as at Thursday evening, were ninth on the league’s log with eight points from six matches, having won only one match and lost five matches.

A total of 21 teams, comprising 10 female and 11 male teams, are participating in the premier league.

The league, which began on Oct. 21, will end on Wednesday.(NAN)

