Notable Nollywood actress, Shirley Igwe,, Chinenye Nnebe, Sonia Uche, Collins Ejike and a host of others are currently on location of a movie titled “Frame of Mind” produced by Victor Chukwuebuka Okafor popularly known as Asia Big Son.

Victor Chukwuebuka Okafor is a young, with-it film maker whose passion for film making has driven to have an online platform called Big Son TV (YouTube).

The 20 years old CEO of “Big Son Movies Production” is said to be busy on set churning out good movies only to movie lovers’ delight.