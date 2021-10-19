Shagaya cautions Nigerian students against drug abuse

As Student body bestows Icon of Hope Award for Philanthropy on him

More youths, women will be empowered, Shagaya promises

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Shagaya on the right receiving Certificate of Excellence from NANS leadership in Ilorin.

Chairman Salman Shagaya Foundation Alhaji Sheriff Shagaya has advised students across Nigerian schools to shun drug abuse and vices that can damage their health and dreams.

This is contained in a statement by his foundation’s Press Secretary Ibraheem Abdullateef, made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday when Shagaya was honoured by the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee in Kwara State as an Icon of Hope for his investments in social and youths empowerment in the state.

Shagaya in his remarks lauded the leadership of NANS for their innovative programmes and responsible conduct as a students body.

He said, “Students across Nigerian schools should shun drug abuse and other vices that can damage their health and dreams.”

Shagaya also said that NANS and other youth organisations in the state are key to his vision for the social and economic growth of the state, promising continued support for youths and women development.

“I thank the association for this award of recognition. It is a pointer to our growth over the years as a foundation in helping the people in our own little way. We will not stop at any time.

“It is always a delight to share a quality time with young people. I am also a relatively young person. At 41, I am one of the youngest CEOs in the oil sector. We get to learn from one another. We need more of that to bond and build a network strong enough to make the bigger social and political impacts we desire.

“Such is the reason why I recently launched the Sherif Shagaya Movement. It is meant to be a platform for young people to network and organise to actualise their political dreams. We need to discover and produce quality and responsible ones from our fold and rally around them. Such is the practical way to gain the power to actualise a big scale change in the system,” Shagaya said.

Earlier, Kwara NANS JCC Chairman, Comr Saleeman Yusuf remarked that Shagaya Foundation’s social programmes for vulnerable old people, market women, PLWDs, youths and students have been touching lives positively, commending his unrelenting efforts for the last six years.

He described Shagaya as a ray of hope for the weak and less privileged people, who should be emulated by businessmen and political leaders in the state.

The student’s body also announced plans to host a leadership retreat in his honour later in November, bringing together young people for discussions on enterprise and leadership.

“We bestow on you the honour because you truly deserve it. Your impacts are clearly felt by the people, especially the students and youths. There are only a few who do so much for the state as you are known for.

“We hear testimonies from all kinds of people who have benefitted from your generosity across the three senatorial districts in the state. Kwara would be better for it if we have more of your kind.

“The entire Kwara students are proud of your accomplishments in business and enterprise and are indeed motivated by your philanthropic efforts,” Yusuf said.

