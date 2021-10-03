Dr Oyinkansola Jinadu is a serial entrepreneur you will want to know. She is a Nigerian American beauty entrepreneur, public speaker, educator, author, philanthropist, women’s rights activist, and keynote speaker on domestic violence. Dr OJ, as she has been popularly referred to is the founder of HD Pro Global Institute and body MedSpa, a Wellness and Beauty brand that empowers, enhances, and educates individuals with the desire to have healthy bodies and gain confidence through a holistic approach of services, education, and products.

Dr OJ is also the creative visionary behind the Beyond Domestic Violence Module, a multidimensional training course and event-based module and curriculum through her foundation Honeydrops Foundation geared toward taking the global community beyond domestic violence. Her foundation also elects global Coed, ambassadors for the Domestic Violence platform, Miss Fashion and Beauty International and Mr. Fashion International.

Alongside running several businesses, Dr OJ also maintains major roles such as been the Principal of The Yoruba Language School in Dallas, a member of the Dallas Domestic Violence Task Force, member of the City of Dallas citizens’ advisory board, established by the office of the District Attorney and an affiliate member of I Change Nations.

Dr OJ is a natural-born problem solver and has over 15 years of hands-on experience providing premium services to beauty seekers with the desire to have healthy bodies. Her promise of helping individuals transform their bodies and physical appearance in 90 days or less has birthed an extension of her beauty brand for interested beauty professionals looking to be franchise partners with an already successful beauty brand.

As a licensed cosmetologist, Master and PHD holder in Psychology and Philosophy in Humanities, Dr OJ embodies the expertise and personality to develop and promote a better and safer community. This is reflected in the premium level of services offered by HD Pro Global, services such as;

IV therapy packages

Training Certification Masterclasses in body sculpting, 3D Microblading, Makeup Artistry etc.

Fat removal and treating post-op lymphatic care for cosmetic surgery patient to mention a few.

Dr OJ is not only leaving a positive mark in the beauty industry, but she is also teaching beauty professionals to be solutionary in their lives and businesses. So, what is next for Dr OJ, Makeup line, hair, and beauty products? I guess we just must wait and see.

For more information visit hdproglobal.com. You can also connect with Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram