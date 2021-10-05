By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Tuesday said the assertion of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe that marginalization was fueling over 30 secessionist groups and agitations in the South East was nothing but the truth.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu told Vanguard in Makurdi that “Senator Abaribe is from the South East and he knows what is happing in that part of the country.

“That figure of secessionist groups in that party of the country maybe an assumption or real but I agree with the fact that the secessionists whether in Igbo land or Yoruba land or even in the Middle Belt are real, people are not happy about the Nigerian state.

“It is because people feel marginalized, it is because Nigerians feel this government is not doing the right things; and they wouldn’t want to be subjected to this kind of governance any longer.

“They feel that the overbearing influence and the posturing of the north by trying to assume the status lord over other Nigerians is pushing people to seek a different country. If things were right and this government where doing things right and people do not feel marginalized they would not want to leave this beautiful country.

“It is bad governance that has brought us where we are. So in that regard I agree with Senator Abaribe a hundred percent. Marginalized has pushed people to the wall, not only the secessionist tendencies as response to the marginalization, even the VAT thing and others, are all in response to the marginalization. People feel that they are generating VAT and some others are enjoying the VAT, yet some of the items from where the VAT is coming from is band or destroyed in their areas.

“What a hypocrisy, what a country? We are not one united country, we are divided already. And the secessionist expressions, whether three or two or 30 is an expression of marginalization. People feel deprived, marginalized and a sense of not belonging to the Nigerian nation.

“So individual nations in the commonwealth of nations called Nigeria are expressing their displeasure through secessionist groups.”