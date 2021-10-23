By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The family of Senator Nelson Effiong, from Oron local government area of Akwa Ibom State who was abducted last month in Uyo the state capital has debunked rumour making the rounds that he has been killed.

It could be recalled that Senator Effiong who represented Eket Senatorial district (Akwa Ibom South) in the 8th National Assembly was abducted by three armed men on Sunday September 5, 2021 at his newly opened sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital.

The unidentified armed men had stormed the Sit-out at about 9pm with a Toyota Camry car, and whisked Senator Effiong away to unknown destination after shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the customers who had scampered for safety.

Reacting to the rumour about Effiong’s death, the younger brother Prince Uyoh Effiong described the death rumour as fake.

He also described social media reports that his brother has regained his freedom as false, maintaining that he is still in the captivity of his abductors.

He simply said: “I have heard the rumour that he has been killed. He is alive. He has not been killed.

“When somebody dies, there is no way you can hide it. Also, he has not been released. The family is also saying that he has not been released.

“You can quote me, that I said that the report that he has been released is not authentic, Tomorrow (Sunday) will make it almost two months since he was taken hostage”

Some sources from Oron, the country home of the kidnapped politician-cum businessman, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard in confidence, wondered why it is taking this long for him to be released.

Nelson Effiong who left office as Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in 2007 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) later joined the All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2018.

