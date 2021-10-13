By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Education Commissioner and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in Benue state, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar has said former Senate President, Sen. Iorchia Ayu will make PDP stronger as National chairman going into the 2023 general elections.

Prof. Ityavyar who served as Education Commissioner for six years before resigning to run in the coming 2023 governorship election, stated this in a congratulatory message issued Wednesday in Makurdi after the PDP North-Central caucus unanimously endorsed Sen. Ayu as the sole National Chairmanship candidate of the party from the zone.

The renowned philanthropist and governorship top contender described Sen. Ayu as a man of impeccable and unimaginable pedigree having served under him as his Special Adviser when he held sway as the Senate President between 1992 to 1993.

Prof. Ityavyar in his statement said, “I respectfully congratulate my former boss and leader Distinguished Senator Iyorchia Ayu on his emergence as the consensus candidate for PDP National Chairmanship position.

“We sincerely appreciate the North Central PDP Stakeholders for their patriotic decision.

“I have confidence that the Distinguished Sen. Ayu will do us proud, add value and make the PDP stronger going into the 2023 polls.”

Prof. Ityavyar reiterated that Prof. Ayu “is reckoned to be one of the best bets for PDP” as the party moves to take over Nigeria and reposition it in 2023.

Born November 15, 1952, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu a grass-root politician hails from Gboko in the Benue North West District. A former President of the Senate during the aborted Nigerian Third Republic (1992–1993). He also served in various Ministerial positions between 1993 and 2005.