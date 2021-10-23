By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A selected group of Benue pensioners under the aegis of National Union Coalition of Aggrieved Pensioners, has threatened to take new action to press home demands for the payment of arrears of pensions accumulated by successive administrations in the state.

The threat is coming few weeks after the group staged a protest in Makurdi which attracted angry reaction from the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, who accused the group of being influenced political to negate the agreement reached with the present government six moths ago that yielded regular payment of pensions in the last six months.

The State Chairman of NUP, Comrade Michael Vember in his reaction to the protest had said “the protesters are disloyal members of the NUP. I do not want to call them names but we discovered they went to associate themselves with political party people, and we are not politicians.”

The group in its latest statement issued yesterday in Makurdi by its chairman, Akosu Orban and Secretary Mac Mtsor, reiterated that the state pensioners were being owed accumulated arrears of 34 months while their local government counterparts were owed 74 months.

The leaders in the statement said, “if the man’s inhumanity to man meted on to the pensioners persists we may be forced or tempted to use our numerical strength and adopt a different strategy to our problem.”

But in a swift reaction, the Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur said “it should be noted that the State government, in agreement with the leadership of the NUP, who are also part of the monthly Local Government Joint Account, have been paying the sum of N700Million to pensioners in the state.

“Out of this amount, N300 million is paid to the local government Pensioners and the sum of N400 million to state pensioners every month. This has been in effect in the last six months and government intends to continue with it until we are able to stabilise the payment system.

“Most importantly, the Benue state government has domesticated the National Pension Commission Law. This will serve as a permanent solution to issues of retiring civil servants. This means that when people retire from the public service, the challenge of waiting on government will not arise. They will be paid by their respective pension Administrators on retirement.

“Government notes the issues raised by the aggrieved pensioners. Government does not deny the fact that it is owing the pensioners which was inherited. However, Government wishes to state that it is not in the best interest of the state to engage our respected retired senior citizens in the media space. Government has therefore decided that it will invite the parties to engage them.