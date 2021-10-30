



•Says: Youth are heroes of today



•Charges elites to create the right ambience for devt

President of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) Shuaib Salisu has called on government at all levels to double up efforts and seek innovative solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country, urging Nigerians not to give up on the Nigerian project.



He also implored the elites to ensure the right ambience for political participation, while also praising the youth for showing courage in the face of daunting challenges that have undermined their potential.



Salisu gave the charge while addressing members of the association during the Annual General Meeting, AGM held at the Islamic Center Hall, University of Lagos recently.



The occasion was also a harvest of prizes and honours as over 30 first class Muslim graduates and best Ph.D student were recognised for their record breaking academic achievements.



Addressing the congress, Salisu said: “Our dear Nation is confronted with challenges of immense proportion, notably insecurity, threats to our national unity and cohesiveness, and economic strains. These challenges, regrettably, are mutually reinforcing with one aggravating the other and thus undermining the efforts to address them. Whilst we call on governments at all levels to double up the efforts and seek innovative solutions, we urge Nigerians not to give up on the Nigerian project.



He appealed to all stakeholders to come together, and work towards the Nigeria of our aspiration, adding that “we are stronger together as a united, prosperous and just country that works for, and is fair to all irrespective of tribe, creed or geographical location.



He stated that the commitment of UMA to the Nigeria project informed the theme of the Association Pre-Ramadan Lecture last year: Thou Tongue and Tribe may differ: Interrogating Nigeria’s Nationhood.

He promised that the UMA will continue to be actively involved in shaping the polity and in the search for solutions to our national challenges.



The President also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, for the recent creation of new polling units across the country to improve access to voters.



He said the elites owe the nation the duty and responsibility to ensure right ambience and conducive environment for political participation of and emergence of right people in position of leadership at all levels.

“ As potent opinion moulders, the elites have the responsibility to ensure that the political space has the right ambience and conducive environment for participation of and emergence of right people in positions of leadership at all levels. The elites owe the nation this duty,” he said.

Youth development

On youth development, the UMA President hailed the resilience of the youth, adding that despite a number of challenges that have limited available opportunities to them and undermine their potentials, they are neither deterred by the constraints of the environment nor their spirit dampened by negative narratives. “ They are the heroes of today and icons of tomorrow. UMA salutes this category of trail blazing youth and urges others not to be discouraged by the current challenges in the environment.



Speaking on networking for career success, Country Human Resources Manager, Shakiru Lawal urged members to explore the opportunity of networking inorder to succeed in any chosen career, adding, “Your network is your net worth. Don’t limit your networking to your field,” he said.



Highlights of the event was the unveiling of the new logo of the association by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. The VC and his predecessor, Prof Abdurrahman Bello were decorated with the new lapel of the association.