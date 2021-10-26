Secondus

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

AN Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has fixed 28 October to determine whether the National Convention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be held as scheduled by the forces against embattled former National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

When the matter came up Tuesday, hearing could not be entertained on the motion for Interim lnjunction against the planned Convention raised by Secondus’ lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, as six other members of the party filed for joinder.

The Defendants’ lawyer including those joined in the suit however opposed the motion for Interim injunction by Secondus’ counsel.

The three man Appeal Panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani after listening to the argument by parties, ordered lawyers to the Plaintiff to serve the process to the Defendants’ lawyers within twenty-four hours.

The Judge further asked respondents’ lawyers to respond within twenty-four hours before he adjourned the matter to 28 October, for hearing and possible ruling on the motion.

Vanguard News Nigeria