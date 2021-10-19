By Boluwaji Obahopo

The newly elected President of the North Central and Abuja Youth Development Association, (NCAYDA), Comrade Amupitan Segun, has called on Nigerians to still keep hope alive and support the administration of President Muhammadu Buharis, saying that the president’s policies will still yield positive results for the country.

Ampitan who stated this, Tuesday, shortly after his victory as NCAYDA President said Nigeria needs to show commitment and be responsible to protect the common interests of the nation.

According to him, “What the present government is doing is to reduce absolute dependence on imported goods, by promoting consumption of locally made ones so as to, boost the GDP of the economy.

“This is the direction a serious and responsible administration must follow, in order to enhance a sustainable environment for its citizens.

He however urged the Federal government not to implement the devaluation of the naira on exchange rate in order to cultivate economic value to Nigeria legal tender”.

He also called on separatist agitators to reconsidered their stand, “We are better as an indivisible entity. I don’t believe secession is the solution to the security challenges confronting Nigeria presently, the case study of Sudan and South Sudan, is an eye opener.

“The state of security minatory is not just a Nigeria problem, it is a global issue, and it is the same effect and result; which are loss of lives and properties. But Nigeria will heave a total sigh of relieve, if only it can elect a government that will continue from where PMB stops.”

Amupitan also urged Nigeria stakeholders to consider power rotation along Geo political zone, starting from the North Central, “This is a genuine and realistic demand. The North Central and the FCT, are the two classification in Nigeria that have been most deprived in terms of principle of federal character. And both have not had democratic grace to produce elected President and Vice President.

“I wish to call on the Federal government to start appointing citizens of Abuja as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration since they are not electorally and constitutionally empowered to elect their own Governor.”

“This will translate to protection of their fundamental human rights and territorial advantages”, he said.