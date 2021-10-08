By Adesina Wahab

The Director General of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, has said the agency is organising virtual Professional Development Workshop series for OEQA evaluators and school leaders to improve on the three core areas of quality assurance essentials, quality of teaching and learning and quality of leadership in public and private schools in the state.

The three series of the online workshop has a total of 20 modules for school development and improvement, self-evaluation, quality delivery of teaching and learning, curriculum assessment, positive behaviour management, hybrid teaching and learning, conducting lesson observation, ethics, instructional coaching, developing digital strategy, partnership and engagement and monitoring and evaluation for school below tertiary level.



READ ALSO:BoI becomes signatory to UN responsible banking principles

Seriki-Ayeni, who is facilitating alongside other guest speakers, said that the Education Quality Assurance supplement handbook (2021) would be used alongside the Federal Government Education Quality Assurance handbook to upskill school leadership with the aim of educationally improving schools for a sustainable learning outcome in the state.

She added that the OEQA adopted train the trainer approach not only for school leaders to tailor what they have learnt to the need of their schools, but to also cascade the knowledge down because they must begin to take ownership of their progress and development.

She urged schools to do a self-check through the School Self Evaluation (SSE) before OEQA evaluators come to visit schools for Whole School Evaluation (WSE).

This will accord them the opportunity to accurately impact themselves towards proffering efficient solutions for quality education delivery.

As supportive measure for families, educators and schools in the delivery of qualitative education, Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni disclosed that learning resources for all categories of classes could be accessed on www.lagoslearntogether.com for free. She also stated that webinars and seminars required for distance learning could also be accessed on the website.

She also reiterated that the school evaluation is to know if a school is doing very well, performing on average level or at a poor state and needs to do more.

She implored evaluators and schools to take note of the three core areas of standards such as: provision of standard, teaching and learning and leadership and management as well as other seven sub-standard areas such as; quality of learning environment and personal skills and participation as they are the rubrics on which Whole School Evaluation hinges.

She urged schools to build their self-evaluation team, include lesson plans and curriculum in their evidence and be sure to interpret evidences with data for clarity.