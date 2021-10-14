Digital transformation, energy management and automation company, Schneider Electric, has been recognized by Universum as one among the top 50 global employers.

The company, for the first time, ranks as 24th most attractive employer for engineering students – a testament to Schneider Electric’s culture in cultivating positive work and life balance for employees.

Universum, a global employer branding company, conducts the world’s largest research study on talent career expectations. Each year, the company carries out its annual survey of engineering students from the world’s 10 largest economies.

While reacting to the assessment, Senior Vice President, Talent and Diversity for Schneider Electric, Tina Mylon, noted that the company is passionate about granting students early career boost and providing them an opportunity to work with the organization.

“We’re proud to be included in the Top-25 for the World’s Most Attractive Employers by Universum. It’s meaningful to see how the 200,000+ engineering students view Schneider Electric, especially when it comes to work and life balance. We love giving students and early career talent opportunities to get involved with our organization and we’re delighted to be recognized as an employer of choice,” she stated.

In another development, Schneider Electric, which was recently named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights, in collaboration with software partner, AVEVA has announced the launch of Schneider Go Green 2022, its annual student competition to find the latest bold ideas in digital and sustainable innovation.

With Schneider Electric committing to providing 2 x the number of opportunities for interns, apprentices and fresh graduate hires by 2025 as part of its Schneider Sustainability Impact Q2 2021 Report, Go Green provides students with the chance to present their ideas to top industry leaders and receive mentorship from experts and professionals, along with considerations for job opportunities with Schneider Electric and other firms, along with the chance of winning prize worth up to 10,000 Euros.