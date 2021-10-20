The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday disowned a fake quiz competition trending online which claimed to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Malam Garba Muhammad, made this known in a statement.

“In the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the Corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to N30,000,” he alerted.

According to Muhammad, the NNPC wishes to state categorically that it has nothing to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest.

