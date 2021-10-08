Multitalented singer/songwriter, Savage has announced the release of the visuals to his monster first hit single ‘ Confident’ featuring Nigerian Afro Fusion singer, Buju.

The new video which officially dropped Wednesday October 6, 2021 is one of Savage’s work off his yet to released 10 track album titled ‘ Utopia’.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria and part of Cape Town, South Africa; the new video is directed by Ken Nwadiogbu + THE CRWD.

The new visual further introduces the world to amazing sounds of savage who is on the path to making huge impact in the Afro beat music industry at large.

It is important to state that the new song ‘ Confident’ is fast becoming another Afro-beat anthem worldwide; little wonder why the single made the top 10 out of the top 100 Apple Music Nigeria within weeks of release and hitting a total of 14Million streams on all musical digital platforms worldwide.

However on September 21, 2021; Savage, released his second single off the Utopia album with the track titled Rosemary featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and song writer Victony. With this hit making it on the cover of Apple Music’s biggest African Playlist.