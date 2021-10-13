Sustaining the upswing of his latest single, Nigerian artiste, Savage has joined the list of top entertainers from the continent to emerge as the cover artiste for the biggest playlist on international digital streaming Apple Music, tagged Africa Now. Savage is the cover artiste for the playlist streamed by a huge audience for the second week in October, 2021.

Launched in December 2020, Apple Music’s Africa Now which is updated weekly currently features about 69 songs drawn from a cross-culture of music influences from around the continent. Some of the African hip-hop genres it parades includes Afrobeats, Amapiano. Afro-Bongo, Alte, Kuduro, Gqom and more. Other artistes who has been the cover of Africa Now since Burna Boy debuted on it include, Wizkid, Tems, Davido, Fireboy, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Diamond Platnumz,

Savage continues to enjoy a successesful run of events coming after his latest single entitled Rosemary featuring Victony was named by Apple Music as Track of The Week in the final week of September.

The 26 year old artiste has never looked back since the release of his hit debut, Confident featuring wave-making singer, Buju. Both Rosemary and Confident are part of his anticipated debut EP entitled, Utopia scheduled for release in the coming days.

Speaking on his feat, Savage disclosed, “this is exciting for me because this is the right momentum needed to galvanize anticipation for my debut EP, Utopia which by the way will be released in the coming days. It is the dream of every artiste to make such an impact with their music and I’m glad that all the hardwork that my team and I put in is moving us in the right direction.”

For Damilola Akinwunmi Chairman/ CEO of Dvpper Music, the distribution company responsible for establishing the singer digital footprints, the momentum was anticipated. “We expect nothing less than the numbers we have been getting. All the recognition recorded by Savage is pointing us to something big. We have unassailable optimism of cracking a big dent with his debut EP, Utopia.”