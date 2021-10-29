Ifeanyi Okowa

The Association of Past Local Government Councilors, Delta State Chapter has commended the state governor Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and leaders of peoples democratic party in the state particularly the state party chairman Barrister Kingsley Esiso, saying ”the success of the just concluded consolidation rally which witnessed a large turnout of party faithfuls across the state was due to their effort. ”

The Chairman of the association, Hon Clement Olojoba who is currently a Special Assistant to the state Governor on Political matters in a statement, said ”everyone in the state likes Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa because he is a hard working governor who has touched the lives of every one in the state he, the governor is one of the reasons why PDP is strong in the state and members and leaders are united and progressive.

The party chairman is a hard working personality in the party hence PDP always defeated all other political parties in the state ensuring that the state remains a PDP state he worked so hard hence the state governor was victorious in first and second tenure elections,and PDP will continue to win every election in the state

”The success of the just concluded consolidation in sapele Township stadium point out that PDP will win 2023 general election in the state. We therefore advised every opposition in the state to collapse into PDP with a view to move the state forward also opposition politicians in the state should stop wasting their time, energy and resources in chasing PDP politicians because Delta State is a PDP state, rather they should support PDP and his candidates in all elections.