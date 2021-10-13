L-R Commissioner, Ministry of Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Recipient of a Three Bedroom Apartment, Mrs. Iyabo Elusakin, who won the Best Teacher, Public Senior Secondary School in Nigeria Award in Y2019, Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, Recipient of a Two Bedroom Apartment, Wife of Late. Mr. Ikuseidunmi, Pius Bababo, the former Principal of Government Junior College, Ketu-Epe and Awardee of Best Junior Secondary School Administrator in Nigeria in Y2019 and Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Elizabeth Ariyo during the official presentation/handover of keys to Bedroom Apartments to the outstanding teacher and school administrator.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A public school teacher in Lagos State, Mrs. Agnes Elusakin, who won year 2021 Presidential Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, has described the gesture of state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of house gifts to outstanding teachers as life transforming act.

Elusakin, who made the remark, on Tuesday, in appreciation of the gesture at the presentation of a two bedroom and 3 bedroom flats to awardees, in Alausa, Ikeja, described Governor Sanwo-Olu as a man of the people, a man of his words, saying, “this is a dream come true for my family.”

Sanwo-Olu had fulfilled the promise of two and three bedrooms flat each to outstanding teacher and school administrator in Lagos State.

While acknowledging the laudable gesture as indeed life transforming, that would stir better performances in service delivery, she expressed sincere appreciation to the Governor and promised not to relent in her efforts towards improving her service delivery in the education sector.

The governor, represented by Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for education and Maruf Akinderu-Fatai, Commissioner for Housing, officially presented a two bedroom flat to late Mr Pius Bababo Ikuseyidunmi, former principal of Government Junior College, Ketu, Epe who emerged as best school administrator in 2019 and three bedroom apartment to Mrs. Agnes Elusakin, a former teacher at Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu and now the Principal, Community Junior Secondary School who emerged as winner of the best teacher award in 2019.

Presenting the house keys to the awardees, Adefisayo, stated that the event was in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s promise to the 2019 Awardees of the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award for making the state proud, adding that the administration has continued to provide continuous support for teachers by investing significantly in the sector.

Adefisayo also received awardees of Lagos State Y2021 Presidents Teachers and Schools Excellence Award with Bolade Junior Grammar School, Oshodi emerging as best public secondary school in the Federation and two teachers; Mrs Temitope Salmot Obiwumi of Wahab Folawiyo Junior Secondary School emerged 2nd Runner Up as the best teacher in Junior Secondary School in Nigeria; Mr Rasheed Abolanle Odenike of Lagos Sate Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu who came 4th as best teacher in Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria.

She concluded that the feat was in testament to the improved infrastructure and manpower of the education sector in Lagos State.

According to the Commissioner to the teachers, “You have transported Lagos State to National levels and beyond and I encourage all teachers to always stay focused determined and continue to learn new methods of cascading knowledge as the government will not reduce the standard of learning in schools.

Adefisayo stated:, “We are doing everything possible to provide quality education in Lagos State and the narrative of education is changing as the government is touching every school regardless of location.”

She, however, condoled with the family on this great loss to the state, but encouraged them that that the state would forever be proud of his immense contribution as formerly a teacher and while he served as principal in some of the state’s schools.

Also, Akinderu-Fatai, noted that “ever since Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise, the Ministry of Housing has continued to follow up and constantly assuring recipients that a day like this will become a reality.”

He applauded the recipients for their patience and Mr. Governor for keeping to his promise, analyzing that he has remained consistent in touching every sector and improving lives.