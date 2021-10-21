By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to henceforth desist from patronising cart-pushers in disposing of their waste.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting tagged: ‘Amuwo Odofin Clean-up 2021’, Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Managing Director Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, insisted that Amuwo is the dirtiest local government in Lagos.

According to the LAWMA Boss, “FESTAC used to be very clean, now Amuwo is extremely dirty. People have come up with the idea that it is only my house that concerns me, that is why the entire entry into Amuwo is littered with waste. It is about time for you to change. People need to come back to normal. We have a new district that starts in Amuwo and ends in Badagry. We will be monitoring everybody”.

The LAWMA boss who urged Amuwu local government to engage youths in policing defaulters dumping refuse along the roads said: “The governor has given us necessary support to clean-up the axis. Put your youths together by creating opportunities for them to monitor defaulters. We discovered about 42 illegal dump sites in Amuwo alone. We have banned cart-pushers and we will begin to imprison defaulters. So the Private Sector Participants ,PSP, need to do better because I will not stand a dirty Amuwo. ”he said.

Also speaking, Executive Director Recycle Point, Mr. Taiwo Adewole while urging youths to consider recycling business as an alternative, insisted that “If every household separates their waste, they won’t have business with cart-pushers. If Mallams can build three houses in Adamawa selling plastic bottles, youths in Lagos too can make a living in the recycling business”.

On his part, the Vice chairman, Chika Ashara said the local government would create an enabling environment that will actualise a cleaner environment.