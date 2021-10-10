By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and members of his cabinet are currently hosting the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu at the Lagos House, Marina for successful medical trip to United Kingdom.

The event is tagged: “Welcome Back Home Asiwaju.”

Recall that Tinubu, on Friday night, returned to the country, after a successful surgery operation on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy.

The arrival came barely 24 hours after a campaign group, South-West Agenda (SWAGA 2023), was flagged off in Lagos by the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to champion Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of 2023 general poll.

Dignitaries at the event include, Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Folasade Jaji, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde and other members of the state Executive Council, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, party chieftains, clergymen, market leaders, among others.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria