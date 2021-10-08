By Niyi Okiri

CHAIRMAN of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi, and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, will lead other eminent personalities in discussion at the Foursquare Gospel Church’s annual public lecture, as part of its contributions to nation building.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, slated for Tuesday, at the headquarters of the church at Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

With the theme: ‘National Security Challenge: Youth Neglect?’, the lecture precedes the church’s 66th Annual Convention, holding from November 15 to 21.

A statement by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Rev. Theo Netufo, said: “Foursquare recognises the abundant resources in the youth of the nation and has consistently mobilised and provided support for them, in the quest to help realise their potentials.

“The vision of the General Overseer of Foursquare is to empower the youth and keep them engaged positively, in order to ensure that the church and the Nation maximize their potentials and divert their attention from mischief.”

Other personalities expected to grace the event include the Chairman of Channels Television Group, Dr John Momoh, who is expected to chair the event; Professor Cecilia Oladapo of Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, will also speak on the theme.

General Overseer of the church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, will be the chief host.

