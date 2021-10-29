....as C&S Movt. Church Ayo Nii O concludes 50th anniversary in style

By: Olayinka Latona

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended residents for their cooperation with the current administration and called for continued support and prayer, religious harmony, saying they are critical to the development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark at the 50th anniversary Inter-denominational service of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Ayo Ni O, Surulere Lagos.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Very Revd. Bukola Adeleke sought the people’s prayers and support for his administration, stressing that without prayer, it wil be difficult for this administration to achieve its development agenda which is aimed at ensuring a Greater Lagos for all.

He however assured the congregation that his administration is committed to make life better for Lagosians.

In his words: ” I coveat your prayers for divine intervention in the affairs of our beloved State, Lagos State and the country Nigeria.

“As a government, we are committed to the goal of making economy work for all. Ensure security of lifes and properties of all Lagosians, conducive environment for investors to carry out their legitimate activities without fear.

The Chairman of the 50th anniversary committee, Special Apostle O. Ajani, said the Lord has been extremely faithful to the church adding that the church that started with few members now have series of parishes within and outside the church

Ajani said, the church started from a humble beginning, with branches in Nigeria, Canada, US, UK, South Africa, Italy, and other parts of the world.

50 years of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Ayo Nii O call for celebration and thanksgiving, expressing our appreciation and gratitude to God for His faithfulness, goodness and mercy over the church and it’s members.

The establishment of this church 50 years ago is a great task of faith and believe in the absolute power and grace of the Almighty God.

“I rejoice with the District Chairman and Church Leader Special Apostle Prophet Sunday Korede, the elders and the entire congregation of the church on this great occasion. I pray that your labor of love will never be in vain.

“As we bask in this joyful moment, I employ our fathers in the Lord to use their God gives position to promote peace and tranquility among the members of the congregation and in their communities

"In the same vein I coveat your prayers for divine intervention in the affairs of our beloved State, Lagos State and the country Nigeria.

"As a government, we are committed to the goal of making economy work for all. Ensure security of lives and properties of all Lagosians, conducive environment for investors to carry out their legitimate activities without fear.