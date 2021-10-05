In commemoration of its 10th anniversary of promoting peace and humanitarian works within and outside the shores of Nigeria, a renowned indigenous, but international award, organised to honour contributors to the development of peace across the globe has announced the forthcoming edition of the renowned and prestigious Peace Achievers International Honors 2021.

According to them, the Award will be holding on October 16th, 2021 at the famous NAF Conference Center, Abuja, Nigeria.

Some of the notable dignitaries penciled down to the award are HRH Mallam (Dr) Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano, His Excellency, Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, executive governor of Kaduna State, Charles Oronsaye, Aisha Lami Abdulsalam, Alhaji Shehu Maidabo, Prince Ugwi Afegbokhai, Okorinama West, Elvis Abuyere, Chief Azuka Biose, Styl Plus amongst others.

In a statement released by the organising committee for the forthcoming 10th edition of Peace Achievers International Honors, it announced that the forthcoming edition is a celebration of 10years of promoting Peace in Africa and the Global Business Communities. However, it also called on the general public to get involved in the distinguished honour of Personalities and institutions that have contributed earnestly to the development and sustainability of Peace across nations of the world.

Speaking with the Founder and President of Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, he encouraged government institutions and prospective development organizations to join the campaign for peace by participating in the forthcoming event, so as to ensure the undeterred promotion of peace across the globe, which cannot be achieved by the Organization alone.

Sources close to the organisers say the 10th Peace Achievers International Honors 2021 is supported through partnerships with the University of Benin Cotonou, Chartered Institute of Management and leadership USA and American Heritage University Southern California. It was also confirmed that the forthcoming award ceremony will focus on improving peace education campaign, community development and the empowerment of young people through talent development.

Some of the previous recipients of Peace Achievers International Honours include, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Fulvio Rustico, South African High Commission to Nigeria, Amb. Lulu Louis Mnguni, former Nigeria Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Buratai and former Nigeria Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babagida.