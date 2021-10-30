Samzuga Business Empire limited has added another giant strides to its achievements by bagging a major award at the just concluded Nigeria Energy Awards 2021.

The award, which celebrates people and brands that are driving the Clean Energy Transition, has earlier introduced new awards categories to better spotlight the work companies, individuals and brands are doing to drive the clean economy in Nigeria.

On that note, the award of OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENERGY INDUSTRY was presented to Samzuga Business Empire Ltd.

Samzuga Business Empire Ltd is the originator of the first Cryptocurrency in the entire world that is 0% carbon emissions to sponsor projects bordering on climate change. GREEN ZUGACOIN will soon be released officially.

Archbishop Sam Zuga, who is the world’s first professor of digital economy is the founder of Samzuga Business Empire Ltd

The Cleric also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall is the founder of the first cryptocurrency in Africa, called “Zugacoin” which is currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies, founded in 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerians to have financial liberation and earn a better living.