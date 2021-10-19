...appeals to Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila to activate machinery for action

…vows to stage one million man protest if…

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East has given the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba and other security agencies in the country 7 days ultimatum to find Vanguard Newspapers National Assembly Reporter, Tordue Salem.

Salem was seen last Wednesday last week around Police Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement signed by its COSEYL President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem and made available to Journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, COSEYL also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to activate the necessary mechinery in finding the missing Journalist.

The group threatened to stage one million man protest should the security failed to bring back Salem and reunite him with his family.

The statement read thus “Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone received with rude shock the news of the sudden disappearance of Tordue Salem a Vanguard Newspaper reporter that covers the Federal House of Representatives who was seen, heard from or reach since October 13, 2021.

“This kind of story is totally unacceptable to us and we demand that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba and other security agencies “must” find Tordue Salem and hand him over to his family within the next 7 working days.

“These 7 days ultimatum given by us to the IGP and other security agencies to find Salam is not negotiable. The IGP must prove his mettle by bringing back Salem to his family. No form of excuse will be entertained. The IGP and other security agencies must find Salem immediately.

“The duties of Journalists in our society can not be overemphasized. Journalists ensure possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

“Any form of attack on any journalist is an attack on the entire society. They are the backbone of our democracy and any attack on them is an attack against all Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

“Without any equivocation, which state that we will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment against journalists in Nigeria. The Federal Government, the state governments and all security agencies must ensure the safety of journalists in the discharge of their legitimate duties. We don’t want to hear that a journalist is missing next time.

“All Nigerians must ensure that no harm no matter how little befalls a journalist. They are the hope and only channel through which the people can be updated about was is happening in our society.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari who is the commander-in-chief of the Armed forces, The President of the Senate, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker Federal House of Representatives Rt. Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila to activate all necessary machinery to ensure that everything is done to ensure the safe return of Tordue Salem.

“IF we don’t see Tordue Salem after 7 working days, we will stage a one million man protest until we see Tordue Salem return safely to his family. The time has started counting”.

