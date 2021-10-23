Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

In a bid to end the padding of salaries of primary school teachers in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has given Local Government Council Chairmen one month to carry out intensive physical verification to unmask the cartel behind the atrocious act.

He lamented that the situation had become worrisome as the impression “is that the dead resurrects to receive salaries and goes back to the grave.”

The Governor gave the directive yesterday when he met with the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state as well as the Chairman and board members of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

He expressed worry and shock that despite the retirement of primary school teachers, deaths among others, the wage bill in the sector kept increasing.

The Governor stated that “if proper checks are carried out with the involvement of Council Chairmen, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Parents Teachers Association, PTA among others, leakages and other unwholesome activities would be stoped to give room for more recruitment.”

The Governor maintained that since the decision to engage 2,000 teachers in the primary school was a must, his government would do everything possible to block financial leakages in the sector to guarantee expected goals.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Achabo at the meeting also presented an audited report of accounts of the 23 LGAs of the state from 2015 to 2019.

Governor Ortom while receiving the report, described it as a novel initiative adding that those in position of trust should ensure the keeping of proper records while in office as such records could be relied upon in future to give account of their stewardship.