Saidi Balogun Premieres New Movie, Online In Lagos, to host ministers, commissioners

Lai Muhammed, Sunday Dare, Uzamat Akinbule are three governmental officials that would add colour to the movie premiere of the popular Actor, Saidi Balogun as he unveils ONLINE his cinema movie in Lagos.

On the 14th of November, 2021 will mark another special day in the life of James Bond, an alias Saidi Balogun is fondly called as all roads will lead to Executive Lounge in Ikoyi, Lagos for his movie premiere.

According to a close source to the veteran Nollywood Actor, we gathered this new movie, Online is a return of Saidi Balogun whose many names such as Walata, Omo Alhaja, James Bond still linger in people’s memory.

The source also disclosed that the top rated Actor has been in talk with corporate bodies in his quest to make the premiere a top notch in recent time.



Part of his game for the success of the rebrand of his acting career is the invitation and the nod he has gotten from both federal and state government as two powerful ministers and the commissioner for Tourism, Hon. Uzamat Folashayo Akinbule, would be in attendance.

We gathered the movie will be available for viewing by 19th, November 2021, and it will be distributed by VIVA nationwide and around the globe.

