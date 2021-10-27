.…body parts missing

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to Mancenter Division, Lagos State Police Command have begun investigation into the death of a yet-to-be-identified teenage girl discovered inside a traveling luggage close to a popular hotel located at Adekunle village, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja.

Although the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenager is unknown, eye witness account said the victim’s mutilated remains were discovered on Wednesday morning.

When Vanguard got to the scene, the remains of the deceased was found in an expensive travel luggage, dumped at a corner of the road inside Jafac Close that leads directly to a hotel in the area.

According to a resident name withheld, who spoke to Vanguard at the scene, “we found the girl dead inside the box this morning. I believe it was dumped there last night when residents had gone to bed. We don’t know how it got to that place.”

Vanguard learned that policemen from Mancenter station conducted a search in the hotel but the hotel wasn’t sealed.

Meanwhile officials of Lagos state Ministry of health together with the police later came with a pick up vehicle to evacuate the body.

As at the time of writing this report, the true identity of the victim was yet to be known. However, police sources hinted that both the owner of the hotel, his workers and residents in the close have been invited by the police for questioning. No arrests have been made.

When contracted the Spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said he will get back. However he didn’t as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria