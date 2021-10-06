… remain Ologbotsere —Ayiri

By Jimitota Onoyume

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, yesterday, abolished the traditional title of Ologbotsere in Itsekiri kingdom, saying that the erstwhile holder of the title should no longer be addressed as such across Itsekiri kingdom and other parts of the world.

Going by this development, Ayiri Emami is no longer Ologbotsere of the kingdom.

But in a swift reaction, Chief Emami insisted that he remains holder of the title.

The monarch made the pronouncement before descendants of the Ologbotsere family at a meeting in his palace.

The monarch, who stepped into the venue of the meeting with Ologbotsere descendants in the palace, acknowledged greetings from the chiefs, the Ologbotsere family members and others in the hall.

He said: “We have taken time to ponder and have arrived at our final decision.”

Reading the Olu’s position, Chief Brown Mene said: “It is the respect the monarch has for the Ologbotsere descendants that is why he called you. It is the king that gives chieftaincy titles. It is also the king that withdraws titles. This has been the tradition.

“There are several Ologbotsere’s children that are chiefs. The Ologbotsere family is very dear to the monarch. There is no Ologbotsere title again. The head of the Ologbotsere title can answer the nickname. It is the pronouncement of the king and Itsekiri nation. There will be peace, blessings in the land.

“There is no Ologbotsere, again nobody should parade in that title. You remember the king dissolved the Council of Chiefs and has been re admitting revalidating titles and has also reconstituted the council of Chiefs. Nobody should relate with anyone in the title as Ologbotsere.”

Ologbotsere descendants at the meeting were the head of the family, Pa Jofotan Oporakun; Secretary-General of the family, William L.A. Anukun; Mr. Fred Omaghomi, Besidane Esimaje, Omaghomi, O.J. Nana and Mr. Samuel B.O Okorodudu.

When Vanguard sought response from the Secretary-General, Ologbotsere descendants, Mr. Anukun, he simply said the monarch had spoken.

Some of the Chiefs also present were the most senior Chief, the Iyatsere and Chairman Warri Council of Chiefs, Johnson Amatserunleghe, Gabriel Awala, Mene Brown, Patrick Iralaju, Maleghemi A, Eugene Ikomi, and Solomon Arenyeka.

Some princes of the kingdom also in attendance were Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh who carried on as Regent before the emergence of Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri.

The Olu had suspended Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere over several reasons which included alleged abuse of the title.

At the commencement of the revalidation of chieftaincy titles and admission into the Council of Chiefs in Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, in Warri South Local Government, the Olu had decorated the Iyatsere, Johnson Amatserunleghe as the most senior Chief.

At the reconstituted Warri Council of Chiefs by the monarch, the Iyatsere, Johnson Amatserunleghe retained his position as the Chairman of the Council with Eugene Ikomi as the Secretary of the council

I remain Ologbotsere —Ayiri

When contacted Ayiri Emami said he is still Ologbotsere. He said: “My response is straight. I don’t recognize him as Olu because the process was not followed. We are in court already and I am instituting a fresh suit.

“He does not know the tradition and culture of Itsekiri, so also many of those with him. So I don’t recognize him as the king.

“I am still the Ologbotsere. A Justice in the old Bendel State said the worst you can do if you don’t want an Ologbotsere is to behead him. So he does not have the powers to remove an Ologbotsere.”

When reminded that the monarch’s late father, Ogiame Atuwatse II, had no Ologbotsere during his reign, he said the monarch inherited one but chose not to have another one after the one he met passed on.

He said: “But in this case I am alive. So I cannot be removed and I don’t recognize him as Olu of Warri.

“The Ologbotsere descendants will meet on Thursday this week.” He, however, did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

Vanguard News Nigeria