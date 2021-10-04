•Buhari, NBA, senior lawyers react

By Innocent Anaba, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Henry Ojelu

Ladi Williams, SAN, eldest son of legal icon, late Rotimi Williams, SAN, has died of Covid-19 complications at age 74.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Kayode Williams, who said his late brother died of COVID-19 complications.

He died around 3am at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

He said: “I just lost my elder brother, Ladi Williams, aged 74+, to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am, this morning (Sunday).”

His son, Kunle Williams, also confirmed the incident, but added that his father was fully vaccinated, having taken the two doses of Astrazenaca vaccine.

Until his death, Williams was at loggerheads with his other three siblings over his late father’s estate.

The estate, said to be worth over N20 billion, was a subject of controversy among the siblings, who shuttled between courts up to the Court of Appeal.

President Muhammadu Buhari also condoled with family of the late Chief Rotimi Williams over the passing of their eldest son, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that the late Ladi Williams left many in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

The President said the legal luminary, whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed.

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in its reaction to Ladi’s death through the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka said: “His death is a massive loss to the nation and the entire legal community. The life and success of the late Learned Silk, showed that the Children of great men can excel, leaving even greater legacies than those of their forebears. It’s really sad, but then we cannot question God. If the reports that his death stemmed from Covid-19 complications, then people need to be more careful.”

We’ve lost a great legal mind —Hon

Also, Sebastine Hon, SAN, said: “The legal profession has lost a great legal mind, in the person of Ladi Williams, SAN. He was a quiet, gentle and unassuming personality, who discharged his duties as a lawyer with candour and vigour. He will be sorely missed, but that is life.”

His death saddens me—Owonikoko

In his reaction, Mr. Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, said: “The news of his death even at 74 saddens me. Ladi Williams, SAN, was among the earliest, if not earliest of second-generation family Senior Advocates of Nigeria. As the Scion of the late Colossus, FRA Williams, SAN, he still managed to exert himself to reach the pinnacle of the profession by his effort and in his unique way.

“Though he lived for long in practice under the shadow of his dad, he managed to carve the professional identity that set him apart from both the outer bar and upon taking silk.

“He picked and chose his professional learned friends that he bonded with without apologies. No prevarication about where he stood on an issue – no matter what others or the public expectation was. For him being learned was not enough; you must share his chemistry as well. It is perhaps grace only attributable to providence that even in age he did not live as long as his dad.

“We would sorely miss his candour of expression and unfinished mentorship he felt obliged to impact on the younger members of the Bar.

His death is unbelievable —Shittu

On his part, lawyer and law lecturer at the University of Lagos, Mr. Wahab Shittu said: “Ladi Williams’ death is shockingly unbelievable.

“We mourn; earthly loss, heaven’s gain. He was personable, sociable, friendly, nice and decent. I had very close interaction with the departed silk.

“We had mutual respect for one another. He drew me close to him like he did several others.

“His death undoubtedly is a huge loss to the legal profession and the Nigerian society in general. He will be sorely missed.”

He’ll be greatly missed— Ubani

Chairman of the NBA, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, Monday Ubani said: “I received this sad news with great shock.Ladi Williams, SAN, was one of those who personally took interest in me as a person. While I was chairman of NBA Ikeja, he supported the branch financially and was physically present in some of our major events.

“He was like a big uncle to me. This sudden death is not only shocking but devastating to some of us who have a good relationship with him. We will miss him greatly.”

