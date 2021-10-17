…Installs new president

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Rotary Club of Lagos, Festac Cosmopolitan, District 9110, said it would spend N8.5 million in the next year to fund such projects as diagnostic centres, safe birth kits, micro-lending and corrective eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma, amongst others.

The club disclosed this during the installation of Immaculata Jemihe as its new president.

The club also used the event at the Festival Hotel, Lagos, to mark the induction of its board members and new members as well as the presentation of awards to two deserving individuals.

Speaking, the new president, Jemihe, promised that the club would spend N8.5 million to fund humanitarian projects in the state such as a diagnostic centre, safe birth kits, micro-lending and corrective eye surgeries for cataracts and glaucoma, amongst others.

Noting that the target projects for the year were quite challenging, she appealed to well-meaning and large-hearted individuals to support the club through financial donations.

In his lecture, the guest speaker, Dr. Daniel Young, encouraged members of the club, as well as guests, to always believe in themselves and take intelligent risks in life.

He told the president that their proposed budget of N8.5 million for projects during the 2021/2022 Rotary year was too small and urged her to increase the annual budget from the paltry N8.5 million to N30 Million.

The immediate past president, Ms Uzoamaka Akaneme, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the pioneer president of the club, describing her tenure as eventful.

While calling for support for the new president, she described her as one with a working knowledge of the constitution and bye-laws of the club.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the CEO of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi; and the Managing Director of Ideal Royal Crown Logistics Limited, Mr. Dele Jegede.