By Chioma Obinna

Rotary Club of Ojodu, District 9110 recently installed its 17th president, Rotarian Kedienhon Jude Emuobosa, to direct its affairs 2020/2021.

Kedienhon during his installation ceremony held in Lagos recently said it was not a moment to display culture, or to tell the world they have money to spend, but to celebrate the number of lives their generous act of giving would affect positively.

“We are here to celebrate Mothers and children who would have died if we fail to provide them with the necessary health facilities, we are here to celebrate children that would be vaccinated and prevented from Polio Virus.

“We are celebrating those who would benefit from our cervical screening and medical checks, we are here to celebrate the indigent in our community, that will benefit from our gifts and food items distribution, we are here to celebrate the children that would benefit from studying in a safe learning environment provided by our club, above all, we are here to celebrate you, our distinguished guests for accepting to partner with us to achieve all the goals we have set out to achieve this Rotary year,” he stated.

Speaking on his vision for the year, the newly installed President said from the club’s standpoint, his administration would aim to do more, especially in the Rotary International seven areas of economic and community development, peace and conflict resolution, improve maternal and child health, encourage basic education and reduce Literacy, disease prevention and treatment, improved water and sanitation, as well as supporting the environment.

Kedienhon further said he would make a greater impact by partnering with other service clubs, and individuals or entities that share common interest with the Club.

Further expressing his expectation, he said: “In doing so, we will also not forget that we should design and execute projects in a sustainable manner, ensuring that their impact will not wither away with a change in administration.”

He explained that the club has been built on a strong leadership foundation, adding that the members are fully committed to the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self” and continues to go the extra mile in building the club, which supports our efforts in carrying out projects that will be of service to humanity.

He added that there are several needy people in the community and the world, whose only hope would come from Rotary.

Kedienhon added that the impact of their community involvement continues to grow and the difference that they make continues to make it a worthwhile undertaking.

“Some things cannot be measured, the looks on the faces of children of varying ages as we help them to create a school Botanical Garden is unforgettable.

The expression of joy from children when they know they can now access modern toilet facilities in their school environment is heartwarming. The look of relief on the faces of community members who attend our annual health fair is long-lasting.

“The hope created in the lives of families when they realise they can walk into any hospital of their choices and get medical attention without spending a dime leaves a lasting positive impression.

So, my principle remains that we give, not because we have a lot, but because we know what it is like not to have, and by extension, we know what the implications are, of not having in our society,” he added, Congratulating the Immediate Past President Ezenwa Opara and his Board, for a very successful year, he said his strategies to keep the club going were commendable.

“I would also like to congratulate each of the new members on their election into the Board as I appeal that we continue with the same energy, enthusiasm, and commitment that have so far been displayed as we offer true service to humanity in order to change lives in this Rotary year.