By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has released the diversion plan for the emergency repair works at the failed section of Alafia Bridge along Lagos -Badagry Expressway, commencing from Monday, October 18, 2021.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that vehicles heading towards Mile 2 will be diverted to Tokosi Street/kekere Ekun axis to link Baale Road inwards Alhaji Opere Street and connect Odiche Street to access the service lane inbound Mile 2 during the course of the reconstruction.

Similarly, the commissioner urged motorists heading towards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to make a turn at Orile Bus Stop/ Baale Road and connect Ogungbesan street, after Coker Bridge to access Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway and continue their journey.

He stressed that heavy duty trucks would be diverted to the existing carriageway, adding that the earlier mentioned diversion routes were designed to cater for light/smaller vehicles hence, will not be able to accommodate trucks.

Oladeinde, therefore, appealed to motorists to cooperate with the state teaffic management authority during the construction period to minimize the inconveniences, adding that patience and understanding will reduce travel time.

The commissioner, however did not specify the actual date the diversion will last.

