By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

DEPRESSED victims defrauded of billions of naira in a forex trading investment scam in Rivers state have asked Eze Anthony Akarolo, Paramount Ruler of Elekahia, Port Harcourt City Local Government, to prevail on his subject, Maxwell Odum, the alleged scammer on the run to refund their money.

Scheming with the MBA Capital and Trading Limited, a forex training and capital investment company he founded to draw investment funds from the public on 20% monthly return on investment, Odum had attracted various contribution from unsuspecting investors in huge sums before closing shop and disappearing with their monies.

Earlier in May, the frustrated victims, had matched to the Port Harcourt Parish of the Christ Embassy where Odum is a recognised pastor and worshipper, urging the authorities to refund over N1Billion the wanted scammer had donated in tithes, offerings and charities.

At the protest to the Elekiah traditional ruler’s palace yesterday, Christian Agadaga, speaking on behalf of the defrauded persons said some of the victims have died out of frustration as their suffering continues with no hope on sight.

Agadaga told the monarch, “Many of us are depressed, distressed, some have died out of frustration, some in deep pains and hospitalised because Maxwell Odum, your subject has defrauded Nigerians to billions of Naira.

“We have decided. Henceforth, anyone of us that dies as a result of MBA forex fraud, we will liaise with the family and take the corpse to the gate of Maxwell’s house. That seems shameful but Maxwell has caused us more shame. We are not backing down no matter how long it takes us to get back our money.”

“We also appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to shift a little focus on financial banditry, because Maxwell Odum is a financial terrorist and bandit who should be fished out. He cannot be smarter than Nigeria.

“We are calling on the President to mandate the inspector general of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to make sure that they step up their game and fish out Maxwell Odum. We, collectively as investors have made our claims backed by document proof.”

Responding, the Paramount Ruler, Elekahia, His Royal Highness, Anrhony Akarolo, said, “This is a very serious matter I won’t allow to lie low. I am going to approach the parents and the boy himself to know how he came about all this, but I want you to apply diplomacy in what you are doing so at the end , you’ll get good results. If you are violent everything would go wrong.”

Chairman, Rivers Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgwill, said, “For us, we appreciate the fact that the paramount ruler would hear from all sides. We hope too that the Royal Highness should live above board by not taking sides with his kinsmen and subjects.

“His Highness should know that the integrity of his palace, Elekahia community, Ikwerre land and Rivers is on a scale and trial, therefore he should use his good office to call his subject, Maxwell Odum to make sure all these victims that he defrauded are refunded.”