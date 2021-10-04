By Moses Nosike

As part of the activities to commemorate this year’s World Clean-up Day, Rites Foods Limited recently in Lagos partnered with Sterling One Foundation, an organization committed to the Social Development Goals (SDG) initiative. The foundation involved in ridding Lafiaji Beach in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste.

The clean-up exercise, which was focused on the banks of the beach and the environment in Lafiaji Community, was held on September 25, 2021, as a continuation on this year’s World Clean-up Day.

This noble gesture reverberates Rite Foods’ commitment to intensifying awareness on proper waste disposal and separation from source for the purpose of recycling the plastics as measures of eradicating the hazards caused by these wastes.

The initiative was embarked upon by volunteers, staff members of the leading food and beverage company and the partners, as well as residents in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation.

Commenting on the exercise, the Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said that the company’s resolve in ensuring environmental protection and cleaner aquatic space, and at reinforcing the consciousness on responsible waste management which would help in reducing the dangers caused by it.

On the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, explained that the partnership with Rite Foods is mutual, and has given both parties the opportunity to contribute and advance the course on waste collection, pollution-free and healthy environment.

In his remark, representative of Lafiaji Community, Orire Shola, expressed his satisfaction with the exercise and commended Rite Foods and its partner for keeping to their vision of making Lagos and the Beaches cleaner, especially with plastics collection which can be recycled for other valuable purposes.