By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has cautioned National Assembly members who are bent on making it mandatory for political parities to adopt direct primaries for the election of candidates to have a rethink because they will one day regret their actions or decisions.

The Governor who spoke weekend at the Makurdi airport on arrival from Abuja where he attended various Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, meetings noted that the process could pose a big challenge to the political parties and their candidates.

He said “I have not read the amendment as proposed by the National Assembly, I will make out time to read it. But honestly in my over 40 years experience as a practicing politician I have been able to get involved in whether direct or indirect primaries, Option A4 and all that.

“So I can tell you that direct primaries is a big challenge. One, to the candidates and secondly to the parties. And getting people with the patriotic approach to make things work, and honest people to conduct such direct primaries when you send them out; the tendency of buying them over by aspirants is always there.

“And it will be more difficult to monitor from the centre. It will be very difficult to have a mechanism to monitor what is happening in 276 Council Wards in the case of governorship in Benue state. And then House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate as the case maybe.

“So my candid advice, if it is not late, if they will listen to advise from experienced people like us, I will still want a situation where political parties will be allowed to evolve a system, whether direct or indirect primaries.

“That should not be tampered with. So any party at the sitting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, should decide for direct or indirect primaries, that should be flexible.

“It should not be something that should be enshrined in the law as far as I am concerned because at the end, even those who are doing this will come back to regret it because it is more difficult to get a candidate that is acceptable by all the people within the party through this system.

“It is a matter of if you have more money you can buy people over. It is a matter of if you have more strength, struggle, and thugs they can work and disrupt any system. And it is a matter of the electoral officers for the parties going there and just recording any figure without going to the Council Wards.

“So at the end there will be so much issues and litigations that will accompany this. But the advantage of indirect primaries is that, the people who are statutory delegates by virtue of their positions as enshrined in the constitution of the various political parties are there as delegates including the elected three from each of the Council Wards.”

The Governor added noting that it is easier to manage the indirect primaries saying it also avails the candidates the opportunity to meet and address delegates. “So it is easier to monitor, and that is what we have been practicing.”