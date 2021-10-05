…now we can’t go home-Chidoka

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongunu and all the security agencies to deploy all necessary machinery to Anambra to end the wanton killings and the menace insecurity in the State.

The charge was sequel to a motion titled “Urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in Anambra”, by Hon. Chris Azugbogu under matters of urgent public importance considered at the plenary.

In the motion, Azugbogu, a victim of attack had recalled the incessant killings in the State, calling for urgent intervention of the House.

The said that the peaceful state of Anambra had become a theatre of war.

He said: “The House notes with grave concerns, the security breaches that are taking place within Anambra State, that use to be a very peaceful state, turn it into, a center of attacks by unknown gunmen.

“These killings are orchestrated by mischief makers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State

“No single day passes without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings and these perpetrators have no human conscience in them.

“On Tuesday 28th September, Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late DG of NAFDAC , prof Dora Akunyili and 8 others were slaughtered at Nkpor, Onitsha Anambra State. The next day police station in Orumba north was attacked and people were killed.

“On 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along Nnewi Nnobi road leading to ultimate death of one of my drivers. The offices of Department of state security, DSS were also burnt down on 3rd October, people were also killed, houses burnt.

“There’s need to work with the security agencies with a view of containing these acts towards making the state safe for law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

“Unless drastic measure is taken to halt and combat those elements terrorizing the states, the events in Anambra will turn into a major crisis in the entire south east and the nation.”

Contributing to the motion, the member representing Idemili federal constituency, Hon. Obinna Chidoka regretted that the incidents happened within his area.

“It will interest you, Mr. Speaker, to know that the driver was killed in my constituency. It is just 4 minutes drive from my house. I used to hear of this happening in other parts of the country where people are saying they cannot go to their constituencies. Now, we can’t go home. It is a sad reminder because they were going to the airport to pick him. If he had been in the car when they accosted the vehicle, it would have been a hell of bullets. May be today, we will talking about something else. It is very close home where a sitting member’s vehicle will be attacked. We would have lost a strong illustrious son of Anambra State”, he said.

Reacting, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila decried the current situation in Anambra State.

“We all heard what happened to you in the past couple of days. The situation in Anambra is very critical”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy was restored within the state.

The Committee was given 3 weeks to report to the House for further legislative inputs.