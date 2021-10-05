By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives, Tuesday received a report from its Public Petitions Committee on stranded scholars of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

The lawmakers, also received in plenary, a “Report on the petition by TETFUND Sponsored Stranded Scholars against the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) on the Appeal to reconsider reimbursing the remaining 2013/2014 TETFUND Sponsored Scholars”.

The lawmakers also got a report on a petition by one Onoriode Odjegba, Managing Director, Eurafric Energy Limited against the Minister of State Petroleum and Director, Department of Petroleum Resources and Petralon Energy Limited on Dawis Island Marginal Field and the Revocation of their Field Licence on April 2020 for Failure to bring field into Production”

Also, the House yesterday adopted a motion on the “Need to Investigate the Alleged Violation of Right to Property, Intimidation and Brazen Disregard of Court Orders by the Nigeria Police Force”, sponsored by Rep. Robert Tyough and two others.

In presenting the motion, Mr. Tyough noted , “the continuous Trespass of a parcel of land of about 1 acre known as “Ohia Nkpa Rameli Farmland “, now known as MOPOL Barracks, GRA Phase 1, off Mummy B Road, Port Harcourt belonging to Mazi and Mrs Hyacinth Ofoelue Okoronkwo, the rightful owners of the land”.

He recalled that in 2004, the Nigerian Police dispossessed the rightful owners and unlawfully encroached into

the Land, where the Nigerian Police Force, Built Staff quarters for men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force giving it the name MOPOL 19 Barracks”.

He noted too, that “ the rightful owners of the said land, in a bid to recover the land from the Nigerian Police Force initiated a law Suit No. PHC1165212004 involving Mr & Mrs Okoronkwo Ofoloelue v Commissioner of Police & 1 or and obtained judgment and injunctive reliefs against the Nigerian Police Force including the sum of N1, 000,000 (One Million Naira) only, awarded as cost against the Nigerian Police Force and recovered through garnishee proceedings”, and that” the said judgement of River State High Court delivered on 22, June 2005 was neither appealed nor complied with by the Nigerian Police Force”.

He said he was “Aware that the rightful owners of the said land have, consequent upon the judgement of the High Court of Rivers State obtained an Order for Enforcement and a Writ of Possession which they served on the Nigeria Police Force through the Commissioner of Police, River State and Inspector -General of Police but same were ignored by the Nigerian Police as they remain in unlawful possession of the land to this day”, but that “ based on a reminder to the Nigerian Police Force on the need to comply with the Judgment, Order of Enforcement and Writ of Possession, the Inspector -General of Police mandated the Officer in Charge Legal, River State Police Command through the COMPOL Legal to investigate the matter and report back to him and the outcome of the investigation confirmed that the Nigerian Police Force has no title to the land and should comply with the judgment of the High Court of Rivers State which the Nigerian Police Force have to ignore to date”.

He called for “urgent intervention to ensure that the Nigerian Police is not ostensibly involved in such brazen acts of intimidation and breach of the rights of Nigerian citizens as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) but to comply with the judgement of the River State High Court so as not to tarnish the image of the Force and erode public confidence in the

institution responsible for law and order”.

The House adopted the motion, urging

the Committees on Human Rights and Justice to investigate the matter and report back within eight (8) weeks.

