…Okay Bill seeking special fund for armed forces

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Tuesday, gave its nod for the establishment of South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The House also approved special financial support for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The approvals were sequel to the consideration of the clauses and recommendations in the reports of three bills from various House committees seeking the establishment of such commissions and the special fund for the armed forces, at the plenary.

Hon. Ozurigbo Ugonna who presented the report of the Committee on Justice, on the South-West Development Commission bil said the commission will be charged with responsibility to receive and manage funds, from allocation of the Federation Account, including donations and gifts, the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other Infrastructural damages suffered by the region.

According to him, the commission will also be saddled with the responsibility of executing such other works and functions required for the sustainable development of the South-west states and the people.

Similarly, the House received and approved the report of the South-East Development Commission.

Presenting the report, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said that the commission when established will speed up the development of the south east region.

She said that the commission would receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federation for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and reparation for houses and lost businesses of victims of the Civil War, and as well address any other environmental or developmental challenges in the region.

For the armed forces fund, the Chairman House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson explained that the Bill would provide special financial support, training and modern security equipment for the revamping of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Vanguard News Nigeria