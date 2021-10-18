Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel – REDTV alongside Fuji Maestro, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Nollywood celebrities like Jumoke Odetola, Lateef Adedimeji, Etinosa Idemudia and Ayoola Ayoola have been nominated for the 5th edition of Hollywood and African prestigious Awards (HAPAwards). The star-studded Sunday Show will take place on October 24th at the famous Orpheum Thearter in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

The HAPAwards is a 3-day event starting from Friday October 22nd to Sunday October 24th with a combination of activities – the Fashion and Music Night, HAPA International business Roundtable (HIBR) and The Sunday Awards Night. The awards is designed to bridge the cultural gap between Africa and the global community.

While REDTV is a fast paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly associated with the United Bank for Africa, REDTV has continued to entertain and inform viewers with content in entertainment, fashion, news, design, music, sport, movies and travel.

The Men’s Club (TMC) – a production of REDTV has also received five nominations this year in different categories ranging from Best Actor in a TV Series (Ayoola Ayolola) to Best Actress in a TV Series (Sharon Ooja), Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series (Daniel Etim Effiong) and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series (Jasmine Mwangi).

Speaking with Adeola Odunowo, Producer and African Representative of HAPAwards, he praised the support of corporate organizations in building the entertainment industry. “Our 5th edition has witnessed an increase in the number of nominations from Africa and that simply underscores the continent’s growing influence around the globe”, Odunowo noted.

Other top celebrities nominated include Jumoke Odetola, an award winning actress with over a decade contribution to the movie industry; Lateef Adedimeji was nominated for his lead role in the blockbuster movie – AYINLA and African Fuji Singer, Pasuma was nominated for Best International Music Video and he will also be performing LIVE at the Sunday Show.

The theme for HAPAwards 2021 is tagged “Collaboration for Global Development, Peace and Prosperity” and some of the Honorees lined-up for recognition include Marla Gibbs, Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao, Melba Moore and Dr. Michael K. Obeng to mention a few.

Since 2017, the HAPAwards has also honored royalties like His Imperial Majesty, The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II; the King of Eswatini, His Majesty, Ngwenyama King Mswati II; the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Former WBA Heavyweight Champion, Honorable Gerrie Coetzee; Reverend Mother Abimbola Ajayi along with other select Politicians, Dignitaries, Hollywood & African A-listers, Musicians, Comedians and Activists.