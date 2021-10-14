Reasons why Ndi Anambra should consider Valentine Chineto Ozigbo as their next governor

Valentine Ozigbo

By Ada Ozubulu

HE IS A WELL EDUCATED MAN WITH HUMBLE BEGINNING

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo came from a humble background, growing up in a well respected christian family whom his father Mr. Andrew Ozigbo (a retired school headmaster) and Christiana Ozigbo (a small businesswoman) brought him up in a godly way.

He had his early education at Christ the Redeemer College, Amesi, Anambra State. While in school, he was an outstanding student, who represented his school in various quiz competitions.

After completing his secondary education, he picked up a teaching job (Physics and Chemistry) in his school while awaiting university admission.

He gained admission to study Accounting at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and graduated in 1994 as the best student in both Accounting and Business Administration.

He obtained his MBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2000, before proceeding to Lancaster University, United Kingdom for his MSc in finance. He also graduated with a distinction.

Valentine Ozigbo also obtained qualifications in accounting from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1998, Taxation from The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria in 2000 and Credit Administration from the Institute of Credit Administration which he bagged in 2015.

HE IS A WELL ACCOMPLISHED BUSINESSMAN

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, at the age of 51 years, has accomplished so much in life starting from the banking sector where he worked for over 17 years before becoming the CEO of Transcorp Hotels. He worked with Diamond Bank, Bank PHB, Continental Trust Bank, NAL Merchant Bank, Standard Trust Bank, FSB International Bank and United Bank for Africa.

A MAN WITH VISIONARY & INNOVATIVE IDEOLOGY

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo stands out among the other candidates as a man with clear vision for Ndi Anambra with his cluster approach in developing the state and to create and accelerate abundant prosperity and significantly improve the well-being of Anambra.

He is committed in running an open, inclusive and modern government focused on unlocking the potential of Ndi Anambra for the modern world.

EQUITY AND INCLUSIVENESS

His governance will foster a culture of respect and belonging. It will also provide the opportunity to learn about and accept individual differences and provides all Children with opportunities to develop friendships with one another because friendships provides role models and opportunities for growth.

Equity would provide the possible ways for people to strive because equity is about creating fair access, opportunity and advancement for everyone and creating a fair playing field, to use a familiar metaphor.

A MAN WITH NO POLITICAL BAGGAGE

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo happens to be one of those Politicians with no Political baggage, a virgin into the political system. With administrative and managerial experience he happens to be the humble bride everyone is eager to associate with and willing to tap from his wealth of knowledge.

Vibrant and Youthful

He happens to be one of the youngest in the governorship race of the state. Being able to achieve so much in the corporate sector at the age of 51 clearly shows that he is competent and vibrant in whatever he does.

Anambra State needs a person with youthful energy and experience to change Anambra for good.

As a Youthful person, he will run an open government strategies and initiatives aim to support democracy and inclusive growth which are important tool to increase transparency, accountability and integrity, whilst building stronger relationships between government and citizens, allowing them to participate in policy making and also reaching out to the most relevant, vulnerable people in the State.

So Umunnem Ndi Anambra let’s support our very own Valentine Ozigbo, together we can make Anambra Chawapu Ozigbo Ozigbo.

Ozubulu wrote in from Awka.

Vanguard News Nigeria