Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backtracked after originally saying he will have news about PSG forward Kylian Mbappe’s potential signing in January.

The LaLiga club were heavily linked with the French World Cup winner in the summer, with Mbappe’s deal at the Parc des Princes expiring next year.

With no extension imminent, Mbappe is free to talk to clubs in January about a pre-contract agreement and Perez implied that a deal was already done and could be confirmed in January, as reported in Marca. The long-term Madrid chief said: ‘In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved.’

ALSO READ: 20-year-old man in police net for allegedly sexually assaulting minor

However, he then backtracked over fears of damaging relations with the Parisian club. He told RMC: ‘My words were not interpreted well. What I said is that we’ll have to wait until next year for any news, remaining respectful towards PSG, with whom we maintain good relations.’

Earlier, Mbappe admitted that the only club he would leave PSG for would be Real Madrid, as the 22-year-old gave an explosive interview to L’Equipe.

Mbappe revealed: ‘What could make me stay at PSG? We’re far from it… since I wanted to leave Paris this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite, my ambition was clear. We will see what happens – my future is not my priority now.

Vanguard News Nigeria