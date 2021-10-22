A fully loaded truck in one of the inland dry ports in the sub-region, will be delayed, harassed for bribes by the numerous security agents along the regionâ€™s transport corridor before it gets to its destination.

By Providence Adeyinka

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has resumed the movement of cargoes in containers by rail to Kano and Kaduna Inland Dry Ports.

Ismail Yusuf, Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited ICNL, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos, said about forty containers have so far been moved.

He also said an additional forty empty containers have been returned through the same mode to Lagos from the Kano and Kaduna Dry Port, which is a subsidiary company of ICNL.

He explained that the movement by rail will contribute to cost reduction, time-saving and further ensure the safety of the consignments.

According to him, it will now cost half of what is presently spent on road haulage to move containers by rail.

He added that ICNL is still in talks with NRC to deploy additional coaches to the port operation because his company has cargoes on the ground to be moved.

“As you know the Federal Government is encouraging the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ensure movement of cargo from the seaport to the hinterland and this is very critical to our Kano bonded terminal and Kaduna Inland Dry Port, which is our subsidiary company.

“Management of ICNL and that of the railway corporation discussed the modalities of how they can come back to life. We thank God that our request has been acceded to and this is the outcome of our discussion.

“It has been fruitful and the railway corporation had commenced movement of cargo from the seaport to the hinterland, that is to ICNL and Kaduna Dry Port.”